The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team defeated the Cameron Comets 40-28 in their final regular season game Friday, Feb. 5, in the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.

The Canes ran to a 19-12 lead at halftime. In the second half, they extended the lead with baskets by MaeKayla Cadotte, Ana Johnson and Holly Miller. Johnson led the team in scoring with 12 points.

