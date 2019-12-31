The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team won two out of three games in the Black River Falls tournament Dec. 27-28, including a 2-1 win over the defending state champion Fox Cities Stars and a 4-2 win over the Rock County Fury, before falling to the state’s current top-ranked team, the Eau Claire Area Stars, 1-0.
In the tournament’s first game, the Canes scored two goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit to Fox Cities. Taylor Eytcheson tallied short-handed and Jerzy Petit scored the game-winner with 1:32 to play. Goalie Emma Quimby stopped 48 shots for the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.