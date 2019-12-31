The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team won two out of three games in the Black River Falls tournament Dec. 27-28, including a 2-1 win over the defending state champion Fox Cities Stars and a 4-2 win over the Rock County Fury, before falling to the state’s current top-ranked team, the Eau Claire Area Stars, 1-0.

In the tournament’s first game, the Canes scored two goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit to Fox Cities. Taylor Eytcheson tallied short-handed and Jerzy Petit scored the game-winner with 1:32 to play. Goalie Emma Quimby stopped 48 shots for the win. 

