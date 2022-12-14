After four years of playing in the Great Northern Conference, the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes football team would return to the Heart O’ North Conference in the fall of 2024, according to a realignment proposal being considered by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

The WIAA’s football realignment task force voted Dec. 6 on 35 football-only requests.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments