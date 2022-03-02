The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team finished their season with a 52-30 loss to the Sparta Spartans in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff in Sparta Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The Spartans held the Canes to 10 points in the first half to take a 19-10 lead. Sparta then outscored Hayward 33-20 in the second half.

