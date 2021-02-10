The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated to a 3-2 win over the Amery Warriors in the opening game of the WIAA playoffs Thursday evening, Feb. 4, at the Hayward Sports Center.

The Hurricanes advanced to the sectional semifinal contest against the Rice Lake Warriors Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Rice Lake. For a report on this game, visit the Record website at haywardwi.com.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments