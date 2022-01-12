The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team host their annual invitational tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Hayward Sports Center, as Rice Lake, Lakeland and Kettle Moraine-Mukwonago-Oconomowoc (KMMO) come to town.

Rice Lake is currently ranked third in the state in Division 2 by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments