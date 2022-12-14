...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulation will be this
evening into early Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated past the North Shore Storm 5-1 Thursday, Dec. 8, at Lake County Arena in Two Harbors, Minnesota, to even their season record at 1-1.
The Canes opened the scoring at 5:15 of the first period on a goal by Monte Goold, assisted by Nate Olson. The Storm knotted the score at 1-1 at 6:14 of the second period, but the Canes answered with goals by Maddox Achtor at 11:10, assisted by Henry Droessler, and Kaleb Rasmussen at 15:44, assisted by Olson and John Hanson.
