The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated past the North Shore Storm 5-1 Thursday, Dec. 8, at Lake County Arena in Two Harbors, Minnesota, to even their season record at 1-1.

The Canes opened the scoring at 5:15 of the first period on a goal by Monte Goold, assisted by Nate Olson. The Storm knotted the score at 1-1 at 6:14 of the second period, but the Canes answered with goals by Maddox Achtor at 11:10, assisted by Henry Droessler, and Kaleb Rasmussen at 15:44, assisted by Olson and John Hanson.

