The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team lost to St. Croix Falls 5-2 and defeated Barron 13-7 in Heart O’ North Conference games last week, then dropped a nonconference tilt to the Ashland Oredockers, 6-1.

The Canes were 5-4 in conference play and 6-5 overall at the start of the week.

