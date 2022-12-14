The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestling team defeated Spooner 66-18 in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 8, then finished in third place in the 14-team Barron Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“In the dual meet against Spooner we had some good matchups starting toward the top of our lineup and then coming back through the lighter weights,” said Coach Curt Gerber. “I think once the momentum got rolling the kids fed off of each other.”

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments