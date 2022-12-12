After nudging the host University School of Milwaukee 2-1 Friday, Dec. 9, at the Wildcat Invitational Tournament in River Hills, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team on Saturday defeated the Central Wisconsin Storm 4-1 to claim the tournament championship at Uihlein Ice Arena.

The wins, along with a 6-0 shutout of the Eau Claire Area Stars earlier in the week, lifted the Canes’ season record to 6-1. In the Eau Claire matchup Hayward sophomore Reese Sheehan tallied four goals to lead the Hurricane attack.

