...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two
tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
After nudging the host University School of Milwaukee 2-1 Friday, Dec. 9, at the Wildcat Invitational Tournament in River Hills, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team on Saturday defeated the Central Wisconsin Storm 4-1 to claim the tournament championship at Uihlein Ice Arena.
The wins, along with a 6-0 shutout of the Eau Claire Area Stars earlier in the week, lifted the Canes’ season record to 6-1. In the Eau Claire matchup Hayward sophomore Reese Sheehan tallied four goals to lead the Hurricane attack.
