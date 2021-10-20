The Friends of Copper Falls State Park invited area residents to enjoy an autumn evening at one of Wisconsin’s top state parks while walking the Red Granite trail under the stars on a trail lit with luminaries.
The walk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. After the walk, participants can relax at the bonfire and roast marshmallows or make s’mores. The Friends will be selling chili dogs, brats and bowls of chili. A state park admission is required.
