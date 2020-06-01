MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The ballot will be largely set for fall elections in Wisconsin after Monday, the filing deadline for candidates running for Congress, the state Legislature and a host of local offices.
Republicans are looking to maintain their majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly heading into 2021 where the Legislature will be charged with the once-a-decade job of redistricting. There will be seven open seats in the Senate due mostly to retirements. Republicans hold a 19-14 majority there and 63-36 in the Assembly, making it difficult for Democrats to overcome.
