Individuals seeking seats on local government boards in the April 5, 2022 election have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to file their candidate papers with the respective municipal clerks.

All 15 district seats for the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors are up for election next spring. As of Monday, Dec. 13, only one incumbent, Ronald Buckholtz in District 14, has filed as a candidate, according to County Clerk Lynn Fitch.

