Driving the baseline

Hurricane guard Anna Morgan drives the baseline in Hayward’s girls basketball game against Cameron on Jan. 6.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team continued to struggle with cold shooting last week as they lost a conference game to Cameron 52-42 and a nonconference game to Division 4 power Colfax 59-24.

The Canes ended their week with a 2-4 record in conference play and are 2-8 overall.

