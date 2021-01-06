Winter biking is open in area

Cyclists enjoy winter riding on the trails groomed by CAMBA in Sawyer and Bayfield counties.

With the recent six inches of snow that fell on CAMBA trails, the Chequamegon National Forest and Sawyer County Forest are frosted in a beautiful, fluffy white.

Those first flakes were all the encouragement CAMBA’s crew of groomers needed to jump onto their Tundras and Rokons and hit the winter trails. Since that first accumulation, Mother Nature has added more of the white stuff, and CAMBA invites everyone to come out to enjoy the groomed network of winter trails.

