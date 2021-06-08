The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) will conduct its first ever CAMBA Kids Adventure Mountain Bike Camp scheduled in July for children ages 6 to 11 years old.
Participants will enjoy four evenings of fun and mountain biking at the CAMBA Hospital Trails in Hayward. Each evening will include skills classes (taught by several trained mountain bike coaches), games and fun activities to keep the kids engaged. There will also be free time for the kids to just ride. The emphasis will be on fun for these evening camps, not racing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.