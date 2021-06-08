The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) will conduct its first ever CAMBA Kids Adventure Mountain Bike Camp scheduled in July for children ages 6 to 11 years old.

Participants will enjoy four evenings of fun and mountain biking at the CAMBA Hospital Trails in Hayward. Each evening will include skills classes (taught by several trained mountain bike coaches), games and fun activities to keep the kids engaged. There will also be free time for the kids to just ride. The emphasis will be on fun for these evening camps, not racing.

