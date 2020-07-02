The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) recently received the U.S. Forest Service “Enduring Service Award” for 2019.

On behalf of the the Forest Service, Mike Martin, Great Divide District ranger for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, presented the award to CAMBA and its volunteers “who have put your blood, sweat and volunteers into building and maintaining these quality trails” for 27 years.

