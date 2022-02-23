When we typically think of an apprenticeship program it’s usually a blue-collar job like plumbing, machining or electrical.
But now a Cable woman has created an apprenticeship program to become a certified medical assistant (CMA) where one can come off the street with no medical training and be put to work in a clinic and be trained under a mentor all the while receiving a paycheck.
If you think this idea is too pie in the ski, it’s already happening locally. Essentia Health of Hayward has two apprentices working in the clinic on their way toward certification.
Sheri Piper Henry is the chief executive officer and founder of In-clinic Assistant Training Apprenticeship Program (ICATAP).
Henry has worked as a CMA and then gone on to teach CMAs at various colleges, including Lac Courte Oreilles, Globe University and Lake Superior College in Duluth.
Henry said a CMA is that person who takes vitals and gathers information from patients or even draws blood or performs an EKG.
“What makes us unique is we’re cross-trained between the lab, the office and what we call the back office, the clinical part,” she said.
She said some CMAs will gravitate toward the clinical area and assist doctors and others like the office area and work there mostly and there are others who like to draw blood and end up in the lab.
Henry started her company after the experience of being a program director at a clinic and being called by a nurse manager from Ely, Minnesota begging for CMAs because the Ely clinic was so short staffed, not unusual for rural clinics.
She initially started a pilot project to address the needs of rural healthcare and then COVID hit and the demand for healthcare workers just skyrocketed.
Looking for a model that would help local clinics address the shortage, Henry came up with the idea of an apprenticeship for CMAs.
“I’m not a school,” she said. “I’m a training program, but it’s a college-level training program.”
Clinics hire apprentices to work under a mentor or mentors who help the apprentice gain skills and the training that is supplemented with some classroom learning
Henry coordinates with the clinics and the apprentices.
When they finish the apprenticeship and pass their boards, they are technically called a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.
“I think it’s kind of an intense year for them, but they work one-on-one with a mentor through their whole program,” said Henry of the apprentices, “so as they go through the program and they gain experiences, they can do certain things on their own, but they’re always supervised for that whole year. And if they do have questions, there’s always a person that they work with that they can ask questions of, and they’re always somebody with them. It’s not like they’re alone. And then they do schoolwork, basically my training program outside of work.”
Traditional healthcare students from colleges and universities often do clinical stints as part of their training, so for CMAs to be gaining most of their training in a clinical setting, said Henry, is a natural fit.
Henry often interfaces with both apprentices and mentors via zoom or the phone. Sometimes it’s the mentor who wants to know the best way to help the apprentice, and sometimes the apprentices learn from the experiences of other apprentices.
Another plus for Henry’s apprenticeship program, she said, is apprentices can start anytime a clinic has a mentor to help an apprentice.
“You can start an apprentice every week,” she said. “The students don’t have to wait for a program to start and the clinics don’t have to wait for a school to graduate students.”
She added, “One of the things with my program is we are not on a traditional schedule, but then again labor isn’t on a traditional schedule, so this is thinking outside the box trying to come up with a process that works.”
Essentia Health Hayward
One of the early adopters of Henry’s program was Essentia Health of Hayward where two apprentices are working and the clinic is looking to bring on a third.
“It’s been wonderful,” said Julie Sindlinger, operations manager for Ashland, Hayward and Spooner clinics. “The experience so far has been phenomenal. The students are so eager to learn. Most of them don’t have any experience in the healthcare industry at all. This is totally new, so it’s learning from the ground up, including terminology, and they are just so eager, like sponges to soak up all of this new information, and they’re coming up to speed very fast.
“We’re finding that we’re able to pretty much have them work independently short of a few clinical skills within just a matter of a couple of weeks. By three weeks in, they’re pretty much managing their day on their own. So they learn the day-to-day processes of rooming patients and scrubbing charts and that type of thing. But they also then do some very specific clinical skills where they have to do competencies and side-by-side training with their mentor. They learn at a gradual pace, things like giving vaccinations, but for the most part, they practice pretty independently very quickly.”
Sindlinger said the limiting element for the clinic is having a mentor who is able and willing to work with an apprentice.
It seems somewhat amazing that someone can literally come into a clinic with no training and within a short period be helping patients, but Sindlinger said the clinic follows exacting procedures and works at the apprentice’s pace.
“They start with the easier things,” she said. “They might be just calling a patient back to the room and taking height and weight, and then we teach them how to do blood pressure, and they learn how to capture information for records. So it is not overwhelming, but if the person can pick it up like a sponge and retain it they just get up to speed faster, but if they need more time, we go at their pace.”
CMA apprentices at Essentia can be either part-time of full-time.
If an apprentice applies herself, she can be fully trained within six months.
Sindlinger said if mentors are available it’s pretty easy for the clinic to add more apprentices.
“The limiting factor is how much time our staff have for side-by-side training because we want to ensure they get a quality education and mentorship,” she said.
Essentia is very excited about the apprenticeship program introducing new people to healthcare world and the possibilities that exists.
Over time, Sindlinger said, Essentia expects apprentices to become interested in other areas of healthcare and even go on to become radiology techs or registered nurses, or in other words, the apprenticeship is a entry point into healthcare.
Info
For more information on In-Clinic Assistant Training Apprenticeship Program (ICATAP) call Henry at (715) 580-0356 or email sphenry@ictap.com or piper.icataptrainer@gmail.com.
The web site is ICATAP.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.