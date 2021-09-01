The Cable Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual pig roast and shoot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The club is located on McNaught Road, approximately two miles southeast of Cable.

There will be events for kids and adults, including a 125 bird shoot, trap, skeet and sporting clays, a .22 shoot, “Mad Minute,” Annie Oakley, a chicken giveaway for the top shooter, cash and gun raffles.

