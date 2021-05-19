The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, for curbside registration and food pick-up. It is located in the lower level of the Professional Building on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable.

The food shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

