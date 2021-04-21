NorthLakes Clinic

Katlyn Rohr

NorthLakes Community Clinic has begun to offer pediatric speech therapy in Hayward with the hiring of Speech Language Therapist Katlyn Rohr to fill this role at the clinic’s Rivers Edge location.

Pediatric speech therapy works with individuals to support the communication growth needed for interaction and socialization. It also help patients develop proper eating and swallowing techniques for safe and adequate nutrition and hydration.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments