...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
NorthLakes Community Clinic has begun to offer pediatric speech therapy in Hayward with the hiring of Speech Language Therapist Katlyn Rohr to fill this role at the clinic’s Rivers Edge location.
Pediatric speech therapy works with individuals to support the communication growth needed for interaction and socialization. It also help patients develop proper eating and swallowing techniques for safe and adequate nutrition and hydration.
