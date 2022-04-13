The Miller-Dwan Foundation has awarded NorthLakes Community Clinic (NLCC) a grant to fund its Pediatric Therapies Lending Closet. The lending closet increases access to home-based treatment options for children with sensory processing disorders, autism spectrum disorders, speech disorders and developmental and learning challenges.

The lending closet is available to those receiving pediatric occupational and/or speech therapy services at the NLCC clinics in Hayward, Ashland and Iron River. Close to 250 children benefit annually from NLCC’s Pediatric Therapies Lending Closet.

