MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game.
The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.