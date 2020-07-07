MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team's latest round of testing for the coronavirus.
Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren't planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA's resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.
