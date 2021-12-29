Brennan signs with DWU

Hayward Hurricanes soccer standout Riley Brennan (third from left) signed a soccer scholarship to Dakota Wesleyan University. Those on hand for the signing included, from left, Riley’s girlfriend Aubrie Larson, his sister Brooke and his dad, Pat.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Hayward High School, Hurricanes soccer standout Riley Brennan signed a letter of intent to attend and play soccer on a full-ride scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Riley recited and signed the Dakota Wesleyan University student athlete pledge, in which he promised to be a “champion of character, serving others while striving to be a personal and team leader, and holding myself to be an example of sportsmanship by holding myself to the highest standards of fair play.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments