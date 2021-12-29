Hayward Hurricanes soccer standout Riley Brennan (third from left) signed a soccer scholarship to Dakota Wesleyan University. Those on hand for the signing included, from left, Riley’s girlfriend Aubrie Larson, his sister Brooke and his dad, Pat.
In a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Hayward High School, Hurricanes soccer standout Riley Brennan signed a letter of intent to attend and play soccer on a full-ride scholarship at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Riley recited and signed the Dakota Wesleyan University student athlete pledge, in which he promised to be a “champion of character, serving others while striving to be a personal and team leader, and holding myself to be an example of sportsmanship by holding myself to the highest standards of fair play.”
