Using data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Record identified 276 Sawyer County businesses that received a total of $1,086,900 in grants in the three-phase We’re All In grants distributed by the state.

The state reported a total of 287 businesses received $1,111,900 in Sawyer County, but the Record was unable to explain the discrepancy. The Record obtained its information by searching the zip codes for Hayward, Stone Lake and the villages of Couderay, Exeland, Radisson and Winter. Businesses in all of the municipalities except Radisson received grants. Here is the breakdown.

