Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Young-Taylor family thank the Green Bay Packers and Make A Wish Foundation for the new travel trailer that Braden Young and family received at Adventure RV and Power Sports in Hayward Aug. 6. From left to right are Bradley Young, Cody Young, Kiara Young, Derek Taylor (tall), Brody Young (front), Braden Young; Brendan Young, and (rear) Susan Taylor.