The Hurricane boys skated to a 10-0 shutout of the Webster-Siren-Frederic-Luck-Grantsburg (WSFLG) Blizzard Tuesday night in the opening round of the Division 2 sectional hockey playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Hurricane boys advanced to the sectional semifinals against the top-seeded Tigers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at New Richmond (check haywardwi.com for results).

