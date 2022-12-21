Hayward out shot its opponent but strong goaltender play left the Hurricanes on the short end of a nonconference game at Rice Lake on Saturday.

Rice Lake had its top-scoring performance of the season in defeating Hayward 6-2. The Hurricanes (1-4) had goals from Nate Olson and Henry Droessler.

