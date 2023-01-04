Boys hockey action

An unidentified Hurricane steps up for a face-off as Muskego Co-op goalie Isaac Hubbell waits. Also poised for action are Hurricanes Monte Goold (12) and Keegan Walsh (20).

 Photo by Pam Rasmussen

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team defeated the Muskego Co-op Ice Force 4-2 Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Menomonie Junction Ice Rink, then lost a 3-2 nail-biter in overtime to Black River Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Menomonie Holiday Tournament played in the Dunn County Fairgrounds Ice Arena.

Wednesday’s loss to Black River Falls was the Canes’ second overtime defeat this season, having previously lost 4-3 in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers’ winning goal came at 3:11 of the extra period from Drew Apicella on a feed from Wyatt Tennant.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

