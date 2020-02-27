Boys defeat Chequamegon 12-0

Hurricane defenseman Riley Brennan (9) scrambles for the puck in front of the Chequamegon net during the sectional quarterfinal playoff at the Hayward Sports Center. Hayward won this game, 12-0.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team opened the WIAA playoffs in a big way with a 12-0 win over the Chequamegon Co-op (Park Falls, Phillips, Butternut) Seals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.

The Canes dominated the game, as they outshot the visitors by a wide margin, 69-6. Blake Loder scored four goals, while Sam Bergum and Henry Droessler tallied two goals apiece.

