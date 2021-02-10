The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Feb. 7 released the boys basketball playoff brackets, seeding the Hayward Hurricanes No. 5 seed in Division 2.

The Hurricanes will travel to Osceola Tuesday night, Feb. 16, to face the fourth-seeded Chieftains in a regional quarterfinal. The winner of that game will advance to play at top-seeded Rice Lake in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 19.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments