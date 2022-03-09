The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team ended their season with a 63-48 loss to the New Richmond Tigers in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff at New Richmond Tuesday, March 1.

The game was tied at 4-4 but then the Tigers went on a 26-6 run to lead 30-10, as the Canes struggled with cold shooting and offensive rebounding.

