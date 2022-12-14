The Hayward boys basketball team defeated the Spooner Rails 48-36 on Tuesday, Dec. 6, then traveled north to the shores of Lake Superior on Friday, Dec. 9, falling 58-43 to the Ashland Oredockers.

At Ashland the Hurricanes were led on offense by Miles McCallum with 12 points. He also grabbed four rebounds, and had one assist and one steal. Tyler Eaton scored 10 points in the game, getting three rebounds and two steals.

