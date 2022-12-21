The Hayward boys basketball team defeated South Shore 62-48 on Monday, Dec. 12, in Port Wing to even their record at 2-2.

Leading the Hurricanes on offense were Miles McCallum and Tyler Eaton, both with 13 points, along with Brody McConnell, who tossed in 12 points, and Kyle Gajewski with 10. McCallum made three of six 3-point attempts.

