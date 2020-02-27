With one game left to play in the regular season, the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team went 1-2 over the past week, downing Spooner 48-40 and losing to Bloomer 48-39 in conference play and losing a nonconference game to Rice Lake, 66-49.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the Hurricanes traveled to Rice Lake, where they lost to the Warriors. Rice Lake led 35-26 at halftime, and the Canes cut the deficit to 41-33 on two buckets by Tommy Tiffany in the second half, but the Warriors went on a 9-1 run to extend their lead and pull away.

