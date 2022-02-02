Scoring a goal

Hayward forward Ryland Achtor fires the puck past Rhinelander goalie Caleb Shefveland for a first-period goal Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Hayward Sports Center.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In successive games at the Hayward Sports Center last week, the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated to a 3-2 win over the Northwest Icemen, then lost to Rice Lake 3-1 and lost to Rhinelander 5-2 as they struggled to get shots on goal.

Hayward goalie Logan Abric continued his outstanding play.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments