Hayward, WI (54843)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.