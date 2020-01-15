The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team scored a power play goal in both the first and third periods and skated to a 2-1 hard-fought win over the KMMO Lasers from southeast Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 10, at the Hayward Sports Center.
The win improved the Canes’ season record to 11-2-1, including seven one-goal wins. Currently they are ranked fourth in Division 2 in the state.
