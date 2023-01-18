Unable to mount a sustained offensive attack, the Hayward boys basketball team suffered losses to three opponents in a blend of non-conference and Heart O’ North action last week.

On Tuesday the Hurricanes traveled to Rice Lake to face the Warriors, who built a nine-point lead in the first half. But the wheels came off for the Canes in the second half as the Warriors outscored Hayward 39-17 to take the 70-40 non-conference win.

