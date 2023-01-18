...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 11 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI,
Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Miles McCallum leaps for a rebound against Rice Lake’s Connor Durand during Hayward’s Jan. 10 game at Rice Lake.
Unable to mount a sustained offensive attack, the Hayward boys basketball team suffered losses to three opponents in a blend of non-conference and Heart O’ North action last week.
On Tuesday the Hurricanes traveled to Rice Lake to face the Warriors, who built a nine-point lead in the first half. But the wheels came off for the Canes in the second half as the Warriors outscored Hayward 39-17 to take the 70-40 non-conference win.
