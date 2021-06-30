Boulder Lodge located on Highway 77 west of Hayward will hold the fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race Saturday, July 3, with proceeds earmarked for the Northwoods Humane Society.
Participants in the race must have boat that is built using cardboard, duct tape and latex paint only. Each boat must have a two person team and all entrants must use PFDs (personal floatation devices). The entry is $15 per boat. Winners receive a trophy that resides at Boulder Lodge.
