A new diving raft on Hayward’s municipal swimming beach, circa 1940s

 Photo submitted

As we’re accustomed to, winter lingered to the point of madness; spring lasted one day; and it appears it’s summer already — barely out of May — with temperatures climbing abruptly to 80 degrees.

We waited impatiently to hear those words, “Ice out.” And now we can get ready for the fun: docks, boats, rafts, water slides, jet skis, canoes, kayaks — all the toys come out.

