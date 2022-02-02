The grandkids

The grands, from left, include Tyler, John, Alex, Andrew, Grandma Hanson, Emma, Anna and Ava on Round Lake, summer of 2019.

 Photo by Jen Stanzione

I’ve been coming upon articles recently that talk about “intentional grandparenting” and “grandparents as mentors.” You can take online classes to gain these skills and become the “best grandparent you can be.”

There may well be some skills that can be taught to or honed for new grandparents, but I’m glad to say when I look around at almost everyone I know who is a grandparent, they do not need formal instruction. Their grandparenting is instinctive.

