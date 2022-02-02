...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The grands, from left, include Tyler, John, Alex, Andrew, Grandma Hanson, Emma, Anna and Ava on Round Lake, summer of 2019.
I’ve been coming upon articles recently that talk about “intentional grandparenting” and “grandparents as mentors.” You can take online classes to gain these skills and become the “best grandparent you can be.”
There may well be some skills that can be taught to or honed for new grandparents, but I’m glad to say when I look around at almost everyone I know who is a grandparent, they do not need formal instruction. Their grandparenting is instinctive.
