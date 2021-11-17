LCO AMVETS Chapter 1998 Veteran of the Year Bob Schara, right, is accompanied by head female dancer Melaine Whitrock, left, and LCO AmVets member Gary Quaderer Sr. during an honor song sung by the LCO Soldiers Drum at the Lac Courte Oreilles Veterans Day Pow Wow.
LCO AmVets Chapter 1998 on Nov. 11 honored Vietnam War veteran Robert “Bob” Schara as Veteran of the Year during the Lac Courte Oreilles Veterans Day Pow Wow at the Sevenwinds Casino Conference Center.
Chapter Commander Vernon Martin recited a biography of Schara’s service. He was born in Wausau and raised in the Edgar area. After graduating from high school in 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot, but was medically disqualified. He was offered a position as an air traffic controller. After training at Kessler Air Force Base, he was assigned to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and then to Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Georgia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.