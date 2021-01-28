Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel presented a plaque to attorney and Sawyer County Supervisor Tom Duffy Sr. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Duffy is also Yackel’s uncle. The judge honored Duffy for his 60 years of service in the field of law and for serving as a county court commissioner.
Troy Morgan, a Sawyer County Supervisor, died Dec. 22, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Nearly a third of the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, Jan. 21, was spent remembering a recently departed member.
Troy Morgan, who served as the supervisor for District 4, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the age of 57 at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Morgan joined the board in April 2018 and in a short time made a deep impression on several members.
