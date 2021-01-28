Nearly a third of the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, Jan. 21, was spent remembering a recently departed member.

Troy Morgan, who served as the supervisor for District 4, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the age of 57 at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Morgan joined the board in April 2018 and in a short time made a deep impression on several members.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments