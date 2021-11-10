The Jimmys, a Madison-based powerful rhythm and blues band and a perennial favorite in Hayward, will return to The Park Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

The Jimmys is an award-winning blues festival favorite, bringing people together from coast to coast, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean for over 12 years. The band features leader Jimmy Voegeli, a phenomenal Hammond B-3 keyboardist, singer and songwriter; an experienced killer rhythm section steeped in blues with Perry Weber on guitar and Chris Sandoval on drums and John Wartenwieler on bass; and, the icing on the cake, one of the finest horn sections in the Midwest — Pete Ross on saxophone, Mike Boman on trumpet and Joe Goltz on trombone.

