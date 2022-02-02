Northern Wisconsin bluegrass powerhouse, The Truegrass Trio, will perform at the Erika Quam Theater in Shell Lake Saturday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Residents from neighboring communities are invited to gather for a night of old-time strings in the beautiful theater. This performance is the second of the Concerts With Erika series hosted by the Shell Lake Arts Center. Stomp your feet and smile for a wonderful performance by local bluegrass musicians.

