...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Bluegrass band to kick off concert series at Shell Lake
Northern Wisconsin bluegrass powerhouse, The Truegrass Trio, will perform at the Erika Quam Theater in Shell Lake Saturday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Residents from neighboring communities are invited to gather for a night of old-time strings in the beautiful theater. This performance is the second of the Concerts With Erika series hosted by the Shell Lake Arts Center. Stomp your feet and smile for a wonderful performance by local bluegrass musicians.
