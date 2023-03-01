...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Last week I wore out my blue jeans. My favorite blue jeans. I bought them in Chicago, probably 10 years ago. As they aged, I wore them more often. I guess we aged together. It was like I grew into them—in a good way. I had other blue jeans but these were my go-to jeans. I washed them frequently even though blue-jean experts advise you only wash them every tenth time of wearing them, so the color stays fast. But I’m a clean freak. They got washed probably after every other wear—but in cold water with mild detergent.
I didn’t throw my favorite blue jeans away. I cut them off at above the knee, which is where they wore out. I suppose I could have let them continue to wear out and try to pass them off as ripped jeans, a style that has been around since the ‘90s when Madonna began wearing them, but I thought they could best become cut-offs for summer.
