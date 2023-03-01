jeans

Last week I wore out my blue jeans. My favorite blue jeans. I bought them in Chicago, probably 10 years ago. As they aged, I wore them more often. I guess we aged together. It was like I grew into them—in a good way. I had other blue jeans but these were my go-to jeans. I washed them frequently even though blue-jean experts advise you only wash them every tenth time of wearing them, so the color stays fast. But I’m a clean freak. They got washed probably after every other wear—but in cold water with mild detergent.

I didn’t throw my favorite blue jeans away. I cut them off at above the knee, which is where they wore out. I suppose I could have let them continue to wear out and try to pass them off as ripped jeans, a style that has been around since the ‘90s when Madonna began wearing them, but I thought they could best become cut-offs for summer.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments