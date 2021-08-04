Memorial Blood Centers, which supplies blood for Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and other northland medical centers, will conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Holiday Inn Express in Hayward.

During the COVID-19 pandemic it is still safe to donate blood. Everyone participating in the blood drive will be masked.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments