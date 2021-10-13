Joe

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation COO Joe Vadeboncoeur discusses updates to the 2022 Birkie races and foundation at an Oct. 4 meeting at Angler’s.

 Photo by Regan Kohler

“This year’s going to be a little different,” American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) Executive Director Ben Popp said regarding Birkie Week events for Feb. 23-27, 2022.

At a meeting Monday, Oct. 4, at Angler’s Bar & Grill in Hayward, members of the ABSF outlined the plans for this year’s cross-country ski races. One of the main aspects is a Wednesday open-track race for skiers to participate in the American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon ski events. On Feb. 23, skiers who choose the open-track race will still experience the same course, a Main Street finish, but with a more relaxed approach. The open-track event is limited to the first 1,000 skiers, and they will experience less crowding, more open trail and a less-competitive atmosphere.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

