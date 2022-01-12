The Birkie Trail Tour, the first 2022 event sponsored by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, will take place Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Birkie Tour is an untimed, non-competitive, “open-track” style event on a looped course up to 46 kilometers. Skiers choose their distance and start time between 8 and 10 a.m. for 15K, 26K or 46K on marked courses. All skiers will start and finish at the Birkebeiner start area trailhead in the Town of Cable. All skiers will receive a custom fleece blanket.

